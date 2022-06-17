People are struggling to make ends meet amid inflation and high gas prices.
It's having an impact on food banks across the country including in the Tennessee Valley.
Volunteers at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank's Foxwood distribution site are working to keep shelves stocked for families in need.
"We are serving more than we have ever served before," Director of Community Engagement Jennifer Fritts said.
She said they served about 125 families a day in April 2021, which was the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, they have been serving nearly 160 families each day.
Many of these families have never struggled like this before.
"Their grocery budget is bigger than it's ever been and it's not getting them as many groceries as it did in the past," Fritts said.
It's not just limited to food. Families can pick up buckets of gardening tools to grow their own food as well.
Garden Coordinator Laura Robinson said they want to try to give people a way to be self-sufficient.
"These grow buckets are set up for people to grow year-round for the next few seasons," Robinson said.
The buckets included seeds and tools to grow green beans, peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers.
These record prices are having an impact on the food bank's budget as well. Fritts said they're paying 20% more for fuel and 40% more for food.
She said they don't expect it to slow down any time soon.
At this pace, Fritts said they expect the demand to remain this high for the next five years.
"We need donations to continue to meet the need," Fritts said.
If you are interested in donating or volunteering, you can visit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank's website.