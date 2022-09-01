The number of children experiencing homelessness in the Tennessee Valley continues to rise and is affecting the local food bank.
"COVID hit and at the height of that. We were serving around 1500 to 1700 a month," said Chattanooga Area Food Bank Director Jennifer Fritts.
Fritts saw the effects of the pandemic firsthand at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
Now, two years later, she said the number of families in need rose dramatically.
"Right now, we are almost serving 3,000 individuals and families a month," said Fritts. "Right now, that's almost 200 individuals and families a day in our program."
Fritts says it comes from a number of factors.
"Inflation. The sun setting on government benefits," said Fritts.
She said there's also an ongoing increase of fuel and logistic prices to deliver resources, as well as a lack of volunteers.
"We are in an urgent and critical need of volunteers," said Fritts. "With this incredible increase in need, we are beginning to have to hire temp labor."
Fritts said the food bank is preparing for this increase in need to continue.
"Which is causing us to dip into reserve funds in order to meet that need," said Fritts.
Right now, the food bank is working to help schools support students with this increased need.
"In school pantries, our sack pack program and then also community school pantries, in all three of those programs, we have seen a 20% increase," said Fritts.
Fritts encourages anyone to volunteer to help fill the need.
You can find more information here.