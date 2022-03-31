The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is celebrating fifty years of serving the Tennessee Valley. In the last couple of years, the staff has been supplying more food because of covid.
Right now one in six people are food insecure. They are able to feed seventy percent of those people. Those are numbers similar to the recession in 2008.
"If the food bank wasn't here, you could imagine that one out of six people might miss 170+ meals every year,” Melissa Blevins, the President & CEO of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, told us.
Since 1972, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank has been helping to solve food insecurity in our neighborhoods. Being food insecure means you may not know where your next meal is coming from.
"The face of hunger is the person behind the register at the grocery store, it's your neighbor sitting with you at church, it's the teacher whose trying really hard to buy supplies for her kids,” Blevins said.
One dollar can provide groceries for three meals. With inflation, more people are looking to the food bank to fill the gap their wallets can't cover anymore.
"For a family to go to the grocery store on their food budget, they're getting maybe a half of what they normally would get with the same budget of food that they had,” Blevins said.
One in four people were food insecure during the worst parts of covid. Right now, it's one in six. President and CEO of the food bank, Melissa Blevins, says inflation will make those numbers worse for the next three to six months.
"One of our major food donors shared with me the other day that they're only fulfilling sixty percent of their orders, their manufacturing orders, to their paying customers,” she told us.
The food bank is well-positioned to go through the next 12-18 months.
To volunteer or donate visit here: https://chattfoodbank.org or call their main office at (423) 622-1800.