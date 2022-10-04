Last week President Joe Biden proclaimed October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Tuesday, the Chattanooga Area Employment Consortium, also known as CAEC, celebrated Chattanooga businesses hiring disabled employees.
Gabriel Collins is a student at Chattanooga State and has autism, but he's not letting his disabilities stop him from joining the workforce. He hoping to be an audio visual technician.
According to the CDC, one in four Americans have some type of disability. Of the disabled population, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says 19.1% are employed.
"I've only had two jobs in my life. The first one was because they were desperate, the second one was because again someone out of desperation, but the second one panders to my special interest," explained Collins.
Right now, Collins is working in retail, though he said it can be hard for some workers with disabilities to find a job. The Chattanooga Area Employment Consortium is working to increase access to employment for city residents with disabilities.
"There's been a great movement over the last five, maybe 10 years, where employers are becoming more aware of casting a wide net," said Dave Buck a member of CAEC.
Buck said there's a massive opportunity to tap into the disabled community. During Tuesday's luncheon, speakers highlighted the benefits of hiring someone with disability.
"Everybody brings their culture and their lived experiences with them and so they see things differently and they bring that to the table with decision making," said Buck.
"If employers can use people with autism and use them properly like learn to take advantage of the condition than it can actually be a greater benefit than neurotypicals," added Collins.
Collins also had a chance to speak at the luncheon about how he would like to see more employers understand and communicate with workers who have disabilities.
"Honestly, just take a chance. It's a lot of anxiety for some of us to disclose that we have that condition. Me, I'm open about it, some people aren't. But if they do, take a chance on them, they could end up being one of your best employees."
If you are employer wanting to learn more about hiring people with disabilities you can reach out to the CAEC by clicking here.