Chattanooga area creek new home for rainbow trout

Rainbow trout are in Big Soddy Creek Gulf for the first time ever.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Soddy Daisy officials, and local volunteers released the trout out along the creek.
Tennessee Wildlife Recourses Agency chose Big Soddy Creek Gulf to put nearly 300 rainbow trout in. They were able to get the trout because they are ranked as one of the best streams in the state.
Travis Scott with TWRA said the agency has been evaluating Big Soddy Creek for a few years to see how it meets their goals and the cities.
After discussion, TWRA and Soddy Daisy officials came to an agreement that this would be a good project.
“Obviously, public access is great. It has over a mile of walking trail right along the stream, it is plenty of parking between two parking areas. There are amenities here for anglers. There are bathrooms, benches, picnic tables. All the things you would want if wanted to take your family out on a trout fishing outing." Scott said.
Now that trout are in the creek and available for fishing, regulations are in place for local anglers.
It is currently seven trout per limit a day, and there are no bait restrictions
From October 1 until February 2023, trout fishing will be catch and release only, and artificial bait will only be allowed.
"This allows us to provide this fishery with high-quality fish which are limited. We have a limited number of those in our system. So, when we stock those, we want as many anglers as possible to benefit and have the opportunity for them to catch the fish of their lifetime," Scott said.
Mayor Rick Nunley said for the longest, people have been asking about when trout would be in the creek.
He is excited they are there now and hopes people take advantage of it.
"We want the trout fishermen to come into Soddy Daisy to spend some time here and do some trout fishing," Nunley said.
Scott said increasing trout fishing availability is the TWRA's goal.
"A lot of our trout stocking historically has been on private property, and as those properties have changed hands and new ownership, they do not along people to, so we have lost locations. We are looking for places with good public access where can increase opportunities for trout anglers in Tennessee," Scott said.
TWRA plans to come back several time throughout the year to continue to increase the rainbow trout population in this creek.