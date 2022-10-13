Who wants a free Chick-fil-A sandwich?
If that's you, then the week of October 17-22 will be a perfect week as Chattanooga-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will offer a free Chicken Sandwich to guests.
The offer will be available via the Chick-fil-A App at participating restaurants.
“We truly value and appreciate our loyal guests,” said Dawson Halliday, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Ooltewah. “It’s our pleasure to offer them with a classic, delicious Chicken Sandwich on us as a small token of gratitude. We hope this offer puts a smile on their faces!”
The offer is limited to one free entrée per person each day while supplies last.
Chick-fil-A says that anyone in the Chattanooga area who creates or logs in to their account via the Chick-fil-A App or online will automatically receive the offer on their ‘Rewards’ tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout.
Offer is only valid Oct. 17 through 22 at participating Chattanooga-area Chick-fil-A locations.