In July of 2021, Tennessee became a permit-less carry state. More gun laws could be signed into law later this year.
One proposed bill would allow Tennesseans, with a concealed or enhanced carry permit, to carry long guns or shotguns.
The bill would also lower the permit age from 21 to 18.
Another bill would allow college students to carry guns on campus, but it failed in the senate earlier this month.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said his heart goes out to every single person impacted from the deadly school shooting in Nashville on Monday.
Mayor Kelly said the current gun laws in the state are causing way too many guns to be on the streets.
“I am a gun owner myself, but this is a non-partisan issue. At some point there is not one simple answer, but very clearly if you talk to law enforcement professionals in the state, something has to be done to tighten things up,” Kelly said
As for the gun laws that are being proposed right now in Tennessee, Mayor Kelly expressed that they should be reevaluated.
“We already have the most permissive gun laws in the country, if not the most, then certainly nearly the most. If you look at the carnage that we are seeing across the country, and just yesterday in Nashville, the answer is not more gun and more access to gun, it is more common sense legislation to control access to guns,” Kelly said.
After the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in 2012, Connecticut lawmakers instituted universal background checks for people wanting to purchase a gun and more.
Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp agrees with ramping up background checks.
“There is near universal agreement that there should be background checks, and when we are talking about assault rifles there certainly should be an intensive background check. How a person like this can legally buy a weapon is a mystery to many of us, but it also reveals how complex the politics are,” Wamp said.
Mayor Kelly said reducing gun violence is not just about gun control.
“I think a lot of this is about mental health, it is also about smarter police's approaches to policing. We are going to be investing in more intelligence units looking at social media, which I think would have stopped yesterday's tragedy perhaps,” Kelly said.