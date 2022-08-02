The city of Chattanooga will get $353,522.19 to protect 7.6 acres at the Chattanooga Battlefield as part of the The National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program.
Two other battlefield sites in North Carolina and Virginia will also receive similar funding to protect 4.1 acres ($50,916.00) and 50.47 acres ($416,174.47) respectively.
The three grants support the agencies’ ongoing partnerships with their nonprofit partners to preserve sites of historical significance while also conserving open space and natural resources.
The NPS says that the awards are made possible by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which reinvests revenue from offshore oil and natural gas leasing to help strengthen conservation and recreation opportunities across the nation.
“These grants to state and local governments represent an important investment in public-private conservation efforts across America,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “They support partnership efforts that thoughtfully consider the needs, concerns, and priorities of communities inextricably connected to these unique places and stories.”