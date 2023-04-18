The Chattanooga Airport will hold a full-scale aircraft incident drill on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 9 a.m. This drill will not affect any flights to or from the airport.
The mock incident exercise, which the airport must conduct every three years, will simulate an aircraft accident and involve several Chattanooga and Hamilton County emergency responders.
Chattanooga residents should not be alarmed if they see numerous emergency vehicles en route to the airport before and during the drill.
This drill aims to test the capabilities of Chattanooga Airport and local emergency response agencies should an actual aircraft accident occur.
Exercise objectives include testing communications, fire, and police response, emergency medical response, hospital mass casualty plans, interagency coordination, and the incident command system.
Participants are given a disaster scenario involving multiple casualties and must treat the exercise as a real-life situation.
Other agencies participating include Chattanooga Airport Fire Department, Chattanooga Airport Police, Chattanooga Fire Department, Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Hamilton County Communications, Hamilton County Emergency Operations Center, Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Federal Aviation Administration, US Forestry, Life Force and several other volunteer agencies.
For more information about Chattanooga Airport, visit chattairport.com.