The Chattanooga Airport will resume nonstop flights to Miami on Saturday, June 3, announced in a release on Monday.
The route between Chattanooga and Miami (via American Airlines) will include Saturday-only service under the following schedule:
- Depart CHA at 7 a.m. | Arrive at MIA at 9:15 a.m.
- Depart MIA at 7:35 p.m. | Arrive at CHA at 9:55 p.m.
"Through listening to the needs and wishes of passengers, the Chattanooga Airport was able to work together with our partner American Airlines to return the nonstop service to Miami," said Terry Hart, president, and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport.
With the return of the Miami flight, the Chattanooga Airport will offer nonstop service to nine cities in total, with connections to several destinations.
"We're just as excited as passengers to have this flight return and for the opportunities it brings for vacation and business," Hart says.
