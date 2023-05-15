As part of the $28 million expansion and improvements of the Chattanooga Airport, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will temporarily relocate its security checkpoint and reduce to one screening lane from Tuesday, May 16 through Friday, May 19.
This week, passengers are advised to arrive at least 2.5 hours before departure to ensure a smooth bag check process and lower the possibility of missing a flight.
The Chattanooga Airport encourages passengers to check their flight information before arriving at the airport and can do so online here.