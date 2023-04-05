The City of Chattanooga announced plans for a website overhaul during Tuesday's city council meeting.
The $998,402.83 project is expected improve the city's existing website, which hasn't been upgraded since 2012, and promote a more accessible design.
Currently on the Chattanooga.gov website, content is organized by departments rather than services or resources. According to the city, the site is not accessible for mobile users, residents with certain disabilities, or those who are not fluent in English.
We can't provide responsive and effective local government without a website that meets the needs of all residents. Excited to kick off a new project to redesign https://t.co/bNDu0GXald! pic.twitter.com/xsu2eTsFke— Tim Kelly (@MayorTimKelly) April 5, 2023
Information technology and software development company CI&T was selected lead the overhaul, which was fully budgeted for as part of the current fiscal year. Chattanooga City Council originally approved the request for proposals for the project in June 2022, and approved the final purchase request for the contract on Tuesday.
The new site will be informed by resident input during each stage of development, a spokesperson for Chattanooga said, and improve browsing on mobile devices.
“Providing responsive and effective local government is a primary goal of the One Chattanooga plan, and a huge piece of that work is building a website that actually meets the information and service needs of all residents,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “We’re excited to work with the community to design improvements and upgrades that will make their day-to-day better, from a real-time alert system for road closures to a city-wide events calendar and engagement platform.”
The project is expected to last a year. Sign up for updates on the redesign project here.