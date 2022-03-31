More affordable housing options are in the works for the city of Chattanooga. On Thursday, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced a $100 million investment.
Many people can't afford to live in Chattanooga, so they're moving out. Mayor Kelly said that's unacceptable and hopes this commitment will help thousands.
"Housing affordability is becoming increasingly unattainable in Chattanooga," Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said.
Mayor Kelly said his administration is making a $100 million investment for affordable housing over the next five years. $33 million will come from the fiscal year 2023 budget and $67 million will come from a combination of city partners. The mayor assures tax increases are not part of the plan.
"If we increase supply anywhere, we're going to increase affordability everywhere," Mayor Kelly said.
Affordable housing is defined as when someone isn't paying more than 30% of their income. Studies show 43% of renters in Chattanooga are doing so.
The lack of affordability has skyrocketed the number of people experiencing homelessness. Sam Wolfe, Chattanooga's Director of Homelessness and Supportive Housing said this investment is the step needed to address this issue.
"Creating the supply of affordable housing is what gives people the ability to not become homeless in the first place and be able to afford the units they are in," Chattanooga's Director of Homelessness and Supportive Housing Sam Wolfe said.
Mayor Kelly said the money will be used to build and preserve thousands of homes residents can afford. He said they're already working on putting excess land from the city to the land bank to be used.
"Quality developments that are in keeping with the character of our neighborhoods," Mayor Kelly said.
Martina Guilfoil with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise said they've already started doing just that.
"We've really worked on developing various prototypes that add density and rental to a neighborhood but really look like the housing that exists," Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise President and CEO Martina Guilfoil said.
She said the properties are already affordable, but the $100 million will help decrease the price of rent even more.
City representatives said the first projects are expected to receive funding before the end of this year.