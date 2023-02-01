The Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program supports safe roadways for everyone. The Action Plan grant is awarded to communities without a roadway safety plan.
"The grant will go towards developing a comprehensive safety action plan that will help us improve pedestrian, cyclists, and drivers' safety on our road network," said Kirsten Yates, Senior Advisor for Communications and Digital Strategy.
Yates says the comprehensive safety action plan will be centered on a platform that integrates data from different streams. She says they will use data from 911 calls, CPD crash data, and other streams will be used.
"We'll be able to use that data to then identify high risk intersections and roadways, and then prioritize some potential behavioral and engineering solutions that will help ultimately make our roadways safer," says Yates.
The Transportation Planning Organization from the different areas will collaborate with Chattanooga's group of ten partners that represent different organizations.
"Making big changes in our city means working together, and I'm excited about how this funding will really pull together a very diverse group of partners to find solutions to make our city stronger and safer."
Yates says they work together to find data-driven solutions, and they will develop a plan to find the problem areas in their roadway systems.
"Once that plan is created, we'll have opportunities ahead of us to apply for additional funding to actually implement the plan and start the hard work of pulling that platform together and implementing real life solutions," said Yates.
Yates says this is only the beginning of the process, but it is an important one. She does not know when the grant will be officially given, but she expects the plan will be developed over the coming year.
"We have a golden opportunity before us to really build the smartest transportation system in the country right here in Chattanooga," said Yates.
They hope to create and build one of the safest road networks in the country, Yates says. She believes they can lead the transportation revolution. She says part of that is fostering safe and smart growth.
When an action plan is developed, other additional opportunities for funding will become available.