As a kid, it can be scary to stay in a hospital room, but Lauren Dray, founder of the Dec My Room Chattanooga Chapter said they're hoping to bring some excitement to the boring and bland hospital walls.
"Dec My Room is a national non-profit, whose mission is to personalize the hospital rooms of long term pediatric patients," explained Dray.
Dray said when a child is admitted to the hospital for three or more weeks, families are given a form to fill out with all their child’s favorite colors, characters and theme, etc.
"And when we get that back, me and the volunteers go shopping for the room and we get things like comforters, rugs, chairs, stuffed animals, pillows, just things to make it feel more comfortable."
Dray started the Chattanooga Chapter in 2017 and transformed over 25 hospital rooms at Children’s Hospital inside Erlanger, leaving a lasting impact not only on the child, but their parents too.
"I've had several parents reach back out and say, 'Oh, we still remember it and we're still so grateful. Our child still plays with the toys.' The one I just heard from says that we gave him a green plush dinosaur and he named it 'Lettuce' and he still sleeps with it two years later."
Dec My Room is an independent non-profit, so Dray said they rely on fundraisers and donations to cover the cost of decking out the hospital rooms. To help raise funds, they're hosting the first ever “ChattaCLUEga” Scavenger Hunt.
"It's really an event for all ages, families can do it, we have a lot of different activities that all ages will enjoy and there will be prizes for the three teams with the post points at the end of the hunt,” said Dray.
The scavenger hunt will take place around Chattanooga from October 7th to October 17th. Dray said participants can complete the hunt whenever works best for them. Monday through Friday of the hunt will allow for players to win more points.
She said you can host a team of up to four people. If you would like to make a team larger than four, Dray said you can reach out to her via email.
"We're excited to bring more awareness to Dec My Room and what we do, we're also hoping to promote even greater awareness of Chattanooga and what we have to offer here."
All the funds raised will benefit the Chattanooga chapter of Dec My Room and help put a smile on a child’s face.
Tickets for the ChattaCLUEga are currently on sale. To learn more about Dec My Room or to purchase your tickets for the scavenger hunt, click here.