The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga hosted its eighth annual Entrepreneur Power Luncheon on Thursday.
The luncheon serves as the primary fundraiser for ULGC's Center for Economic and Black Business Success, one of the three empowerment centers at Urban League.
ULGC's New Business of the Year award was granted to Briana Garza, who founded Chatt Taste Food Tour, and Marcus Jones of Magnolia Developments, who took home New Business of the Year!
ULGC's Center for Economic and Black Business Success aims to provide a culturally responsive ecosystem of support for African American and other minority-owned businesses to accelerate growth and expand networks, access, and knowledge for business success.