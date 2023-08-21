Chattanooga State Community College has been granted $411,000 from the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to create a new educational program.
Called Tiger Access, the program will provide an immersive two-year college experience to students with a range of diagnoses, including Down syndrome, autism, and traumatic brain injuries, focusing on career interests.
Dr. Kristi Strode and Rebecca Aslinger, the program co-directors, have a personal connection to Tiger Access; they are mothers of children with applicable conditions.
A public celebration ceremony will be held in the Faculty and Staff Dining Room at the college’s Main Campus on August 21st at 12:30 p.m., with Commissioner of TD DIDD Brad Turner presenting a check and launching the program.
College President, Dr. Rebecca Ashford, stated, “I am so proud that Chattanooga State has the opportunity to serve students in our new Tiger Access program with this grant funding from the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. I look forward to seeing these students shine through this innovative learning experience.”
The college is just one of two community colleges in the state to receive the grant; Dyersburg State Community College is the other. Four-year institutions in the region, such as The University of Memphis, Lipscomb University, and Vanderbilt University, were also among the recipients.