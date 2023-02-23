Chatt State annual Girls STEM Day to be held on Friday, Feb. 24

ChattState will host its annual Girls STEM Day on Friday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
The event promotes STEM-related careers to middle and high school female students, featuring workshops, guest speakers, hands-on learning experiences, and more.
Girls STEM Day has become an annual tradition at Chattanooga State Community College.
It hosts 12 guest speakers who will discuss various STEM-related topics, engage girls in hands-on learning experiences, and relate stories about their profession to attendees.
- From idea to invention using the design process
- How engineering and problem-solving work together
- Exploring Newton’s Laws of Motion” and changing them
- Learning what radiation protection is in nuclear power
- Materials joining and testing
- A closer look at the everyday world around you
- The differences between “architecture” and “engineering” as a profession
- Understanding landslide and a hands-on experiment on it
- Careers in aviation
- Civil & Environmental engineering
- Quality engineering
- Engineering paths
- Interactive chemistry lessons
For more information about this event contact Breanne Kintz, Tech Track Coordinator at (423) 697-3252 or email Breanne.kintz@chattanoogastate.edu