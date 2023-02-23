Chatt State annual Girls STEM Day to be held on Friday, Feb. 24

ChattState will host its annual Girls STEM Day on Friday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The event promotes STEM-related careers to middle and high school female students, featuring workshops, guest speakers, hands-on learning experiences, and more. 

Girls STEM Day has become an annual tradition at Chattanooga State Community College.

It hosts 12 guest speakers who will discuss various STEM-related topics, engage girls in hands-on learning experiences, and relate stories about their profession to attendees.

  • From idea to invention using the design process
  • How engineering and problem-solving work together
  • Exploring Newton’s Laws of Motion” and changing them
  • Learning what radiation protection is in nuclear power
  • Materials joining and testing
  • A closer look at the everyday world around you
  • The differences between “architecture” and “engineering” as a profession
  • Understanding landslide and a hands-on experiment on it
  • Careers in aviation
  • Civil & Environmental engineering
  • Quality engineering
  • Engineering paths
  • Interactive chemistry lessons

For more information about this event contact Breanne Kintz, Tech Track Coordinator at (423) 697-3252 or email Breanne.kintz@chattanoogastate.edu

