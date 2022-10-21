The Chattanooga Community Kitchen has been a part of the community for more than 40 years. Every day of the year they serve three meals a day to feed those in need.
Chatt Foundation was unveiled as the new name for the Community Kitchen.
CEO for the non-profit, Baron King says the former name did not quite suite the organization as their services have grown beyond just serving meals.
"Because we offer trauma-informed intensive case management services. We recognize that people on the street have gone through a lot of trauma in their personal lives, which often brought them to homelessness to begin with," said Traci Hefner.
Director of Case Management, Traci Hefner knows firsthand the importance of the foundation and what it means for those struggling in the community. There are more than 1,500 people who are homeless each night in Chattanooga.
Hefner says their mission is to get each of them to become self sufficient.
"My hope is that we are able to serve more people, and we're able to serve people with the quality and dignity they deserve," Hefner.
Along with free food at the festival, there was live music and games like corn hole being played. There were more than a dozen volunteers and employees from the Chatt Foundation doing what they do best: serving the people of Chattanooga who need their help.
"Homelessness has increased exponentially in Chattanooga and across the country. People need services, they need help, and so we're here to offer that helping hand and again lead people to self sufficiency… if you could donate that would be wonderful," said Hefner.
King says they are excited about the future of Chatt Foundation and their plans to expand services. He encourages people to reach out to volunteer, donate, and keep an eye out for future events like the Thanksgiving food drive on November 3rd at the AT&T field.