The Chatt Foundation opened their doors Friday night to be an emergency overnight shelter for anyone needing a warm place to stay.
"Chattanooga's got a great big heart, and they really can make a difference." said Brian Dumas.
Brian Dumas is the cold weather shelter Manager for the Chatt Foundation, but he started his journey at the facility in 2012 as a man with out a home looking for help.
"I've seen hundreds of people come through, and get up on their feet and go on to live productive lives," said Dumas.
They opened their cold weather shelter for the first time in 2012. Vanessa Blevins with the foundation, says before that there was no emergency shelter for people to escape the cold.
"We've had instances were people were sleeping in a tent or in a campsite or under a bridge, and their health deteriorates or they get to the level of death," said Blevins.
Blevins says, in the past they have had has many as 119 people stay in the shelter in one night.
"We just try to make sure there is a safe space for people to come in, and they do come in throughout the hours, emergency services will bring people to us, so they're not out in the weather and have a place to go," said Blevins.
Friday night dozens of struggling people waited for their turn to come in and have a place to lay their head.
Dumas says while he was homeless during cold months, the shelter allowed him to focus on finding a job and a place to live, instead of wondering where he was going to stay that night.
"But no matter what the reason, you can always start over again, you can always build up, and especially when there are people willing to help… the change can be great," said Dumas.
Blevins says to support all the people coming in through out the winter, they could use donations from the public, like blankets and clothing, especially socks and underwear.
"And we're in need of volunteers during the day time hours for some other services and things like that so we would appreciate any help on that end too," said Blevins.