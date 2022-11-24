Chatt Foundation, formerly known as the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, is asking for your help this Thanksgiving.
"The big thing for us is holidays are supposed to be a time of joy and family-ness and getting together with people," said Chatt Foundation founder Baron King. "If you're unsheltered, a lot of those options just don't exist."
As temperatures continue to dip, King said the numbers of people coming to the organization are going up.
"We see the numbers increase. When the weather's warmer, some people are just not going to come our facility," said King.
He said the holiday season is a time when Chatt Foundation could use extra hands among their staff of 50 employees.
"It takes an army of hundreds throughout the course of the weeks and months to serve the meals, to prepare the meals, to prep everything," said King.
Chatt Foundation doesn't just need volunteers for meal prep either.
"Maybe it's serve a meal, prepare the meals, help keep us organized, work in our clothing center," said King. "We donate a lot of clothing, blankets, jackets."
King said it's not just about giving back this holiday season, but also understanding the impact of homelessness in Chattanooga.
"You have a better sense of plight of the homeless crisis in Chattanooga," said King. "You get to see real people, real faces. It's not something you read about, it's something you encounter."
To sign up for specific holidays or the overall holiday season, you can click here.