A Chatsworth, Georgia man has been sentenced for stalking two sisters in California and a teen in Georgia.
The U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California said in the summer of 2020, 27-year-old Alex Roberts threatened to publish nude photos of one of the victims, threatened to kill her and her family, and threatened to rape her. Authorities said he also listed her address on Craigslist, telling people to stop by any time.
In the Georgia case, Roberts sent a series of threatening and harassing messages to a 15-year-old girl, and threatened to send nude pictures of her to her parents.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking in August of 2022. Roberts was sentenced to 85 months in federal prison for the crimes.
The FBI investigated, and Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Restrepo of the Cyber and Intellectual Property Crimes Section prosecuted this case.