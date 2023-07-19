Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport says James Michael Sexton, who goes by Michael, was reported missing on Sunday. He says several resources have been used in hopes of locating him, from helicopters, drones, K-9s, and boats to cover land, air, and water.
"He got up, got dressed, decided to go fishing Friday morning, living his best life in the little creek on videos, swimming like a sweet little mermaid would, and hasn't been seen since," says Michael's fiancée, Alyssa Payne.
Payne says Michael frequently visits the Conasauga River to fish, just like he did on the last day he was seen. She says it's normal for him to spend the day on the water.
On Friday night, Payne drove by the river and saw his truck.
"I just thought, I'm going to leave him alone, just going to let him fish for the night," she says. "I let him have it. Well, I was up there first thing Saturday morning at eight o clock, but I didn't find him."
Michael was last seen on Dalton Utilities security camera, happily swimming from the riverbanks.
Payne began searching their favorite spots when she found his belongings.
"Everything was sitting there against the tree," Payne describes. "He had a little campfire where he boiled him some water. And maybe caught a fish and ate it."
She says Michael's tackle box and clothing were found against that tree, but his fishing pole and boots were scattered a distance apart.
His hat was found in the river later on Sunday.
Michael has not been found.
"They believe that he's here," says Payne. "Yes," says Michael's sister, Lela. "Somewhere. They do not think there's been no foul play, nothing like that. They've had no evidence of a struggle," Payne says.
The pair says the disappearance does not make sense. They have been searching the area for 14 hours each day.
Nobody is ready to give up.
"We're not giving up, no matter what," Payne says. "Whether it's tomorrow or two weeks from now, we're going to be out here every day, and we're going to find him. We're not leaving him."
The two ask the community to come together to find Michael.
They will meet at the Conasauga River to kayak South Thursday morning while authorities search North and will put in the river off Highway 76, near the county line.
Michael is 37 years old, about six feet tall, with dark hair, brown eyes, and several tattoos.
If you have any information, contact the Murray County Sheriff's Office at 706-695-4592.