A Chatsworth man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for hitting multiple people with a van door at a medical facility in 2020.
On Thursday, 58-year-old Donald Bradley Holcomb was found guilty by a Murray County jury of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of family violence aggravated assault.
According to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, Holcomb hit his elderly father and two employees of a Chatsworth medical facility with a van door while backing the van up in October of 2020. He then put the van in drive and "deliberately moved forward causing further injuries to the clinic employees."
Holcomb had previously been banned from the clinic property the week before and was asked to leave by staff on the day of the incident, causing an argument between Holcomb and his father.
The events were recorded on surveillance cameras outside the facility, and on a cell phone video with audio captured by a patient at the clinic.
Holcomb claimed the events were an accident, but never demonstrated any remorse for his actions, D.A. Poston said.
Superior Court Judge Scott Minter presided over the trial and sentenced Holcomb to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years on probation.