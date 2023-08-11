Hamilton County Sheriff's Office School Resource Deputy Program will be fully staffed by the end of August.
The program covers 32 schools and for the first-time charter schools in the county are now going to be staffed under the program as well.
A partnership with Soddy Daisy and East Ridge Police Department is helping make this possible.
Soddy Daisy will be securing the two charter schools in their jurisdiction and East Ridge will be securing the four Hamilton County Schools in their district.
There's a total of eight charter schools in Hamilton County, Sheriff Austin Garrett is committed to filling the other six before Spring of 2024.
“The grant that was allocated by Governor Lee and our legislator delegation allowed us to accelerate expanding this program to charter schools. It equals 75-thousand dollars per year for every public school and every public charter school,” Garrett said.
Emily Lilley with the Tennessee Charter School Center said charter schools normally have to come up with a plan independently to get security for the school.
Now, that is one less thing charter schools will have to worry about.
“I was standing with some of the school leaders while we were hearing everybody talk today and just hearing them all be like praise God. This is a huge sigh of relief for them to know that they are not alone in trying to figure this out, they are a part of this whole public-school community who are trying to make sure students are as safe as they can be,” Lilley said.
Lilley said living in times where active shooters are a huge concern, this program is a big deal.
“That is important for any school to have a professional who has been trained to deal with any kind of situation that unfortunately might arise, I think gives a level of comfort and confidence for the students and adults in a school being,” Lilley said.
Chattanooga Prep CEO Brad Scott said they will to continue work with the security personnel they hired, on top of having an SRD at the school.
“We have 500 students, so that is really going to help the exterior of the campus and internally to ensure the that safety continues to be our number one priority,” Scott said.