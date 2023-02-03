On Saturday, Charleston Elementary STEAM Academy is hosting a benefit in their lunch hall.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. on February 4th.
They are expected to have their grills fired up to serve BBQ meals at $10 per plate.
All plates will come with pulled pork (or a side of chicken), two sides and a roll.
All proceeds will be presented to the Dillard family, who suffered an unexpected and tragic loss due to an automobile accident, earlier this year.
There will be an area for additional items, such as cakes; pies and cookies; and donations, as well.
This benefit is sponsored by Charleston First Baptist Church, Billy Haney Meat Company, faculty and staff of both Charleston Elementary STEAM Academy and Walker Valley High School.