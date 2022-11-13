In honor of Veterans Day, the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center held a brick dedication ceremony to recognize the service of men and women across the United States.
Each brick will be added to the Center's "Bricks of Honor" walk. Each brick represents a life and a story that the center hopes to keep alive for future generations.
The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center recognizes Medal of Honor Recipients from 1863 until now.
"Individuals from all over the country have purchased paver bricks to honor their veteran or their loved one," said now Retired U.S. Army General, B.B. Bell.
"Everybody has a story and they are important stories and they are real stories, and they are trying to tell those stories to themselves, to their family, and the broader public," said Bell.
During Saturday's ceremony, 46 veterans had bricks placed in their memory including a paver for Marine Captain James A. Graham.
He was awarded the medal of honor back in 1967.
"His family is here today, because they have allowed us to display his medal of honor here at the heritage center for the last 6 months," explained Bell.
He says he hopes families feel a great pride in sharing the legacy of their loved-ones.
"This is an opportunity for their stories of their loved-ones who have served so valiantly to be recognized publicly," he said.
Bell says families can expect the other dedication ceremonies to be held around federal holidays like independence day Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Interested families can purchase a brick to honor their loved one.
