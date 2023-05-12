All 44 charges against a former Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy accused of baptizing a woman during a traffic stop against her will have been dropped.
The prosecutor says he sees no avenue of prosecution in the case against Daniel Wilkey.
The criminal indictment included six counts of sexual battery, two counts of rape, nine counts of official oppression, multiple counts of extortion, stalking and assault.
The allegations against him included a roadside body cavity search, an alleged forced baptism, and the alleged groping of female minors.
The case was assigned to another attorney because Hamilton County District Attorney General Coty Wamp used to work at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
Wilkey's attorney Ben McGowan released the following statement:
"The Wilkey family is grateful for the honest, disciplined, and thorough investigation undertaken by the special prosecutor in this case. His findings, through painstaking analysis of the evidence, corroborate what we have maintained since the beginning: that the former district attorney’s criminal charges against Mr. Wilkey were factually unfounded and should never have been filed."
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.