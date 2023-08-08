Charges were dismissed against Angel Bumpass in Hamilton County Criminal Court.
"I had faith in my attorneys that they would try their best to get these results," Angel Bumpass said.
Angel Bumpass was convicted of killing 68-year-old Franklin Bonner in 2009 when she was just 13 years old.
Her conviction was thrown out because of errors during trial, and a new trial date was granted in September of 2022.
During a status hearing on Tuesday, Hamilton County District Attorney General Coty Wamp dismissed the case.
"The state is equally certain that Angel Bumpass did not commit this crime by herself. The nature of the offense, the way Mr. Bonner was duct taped and killed, the ram sacking of the home," Wamp said.
"It is my opinion that we must refocus our efforts on identifying the individual that did this," Wamp said.
Bumpass's Attorney, William Massey, presented Wamp with a polygraph test that Bumpass passed.
Since law enforcement did not complete the test, she asked Massey to have Bumpass do another with one.
"So, we went to someone with a law enforcement background who has an excellent resume, outstanding officer and she took the polygraph with him and it was convincing enough with just the fingerprints as the only evidence against her to convince the general to dismiss the cases," Massey said.
Bumpass said now that she is free of charges, her plan is to finish school and move back to Kentucky.
She is excited to move on from the past.
"It does feel like a relief to me but still have to do the process of getting my record clean and doing all of that. It's kind of hard building your life out once you get out of prison, but that is what I am working on and now that I don't have to worry about this case anymore it will be a little bit easier," Bumpass said.
Massey said getting her record clean is already in the works.
"We will prepare orders of expungement, and we will send them down for entry, and that will clear her record and clean her record from any evidence of this case ever occurring," Massey said.