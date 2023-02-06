In order to keep 911 lines open for true emergencies, Walker County Government announced that they have established an automated attendant has been established to help direct non-emergency calls made to 706-375-7810.
The automated attendant features a directory of local water and power providers, the non-emergency line to the Sheriff's office, city police departments, animal control, building inspections, and addressing.
By using this automated attendant, individuals can help ensure that 911 is kept available for those who truly need police, fire, or medical assistance due to injury, danger, or when reporting a crime.
Calls regarding power outages, stray animals, and where to pay a ticket are not classified as emergencies and can be handled by contacting the appropriate agency.
Here are some of the most commonly requested numbers.
Commonly Requested Utilities and Departments:
- City of Lafayette Utilities – 706-639-1511
- City of Chickamauga Utilities – 706-375-3177
- Walker County Sheriff’s Office – 706-638-1909
- Walker County Fire Department – 706-539-1255
- CHI Memorial EMS – 423-495-4444
- Walker County Planning – 706-638-4048
- Walker County Animal Services – 706-375-2100
- Walker County Water & Sewer Authority – 706-820-1455
- Tennessee American – 866-736-6420
- Walker County Rural Water – 706-764-2950
- Chickamauga Police – 706-375-3172
- LaFayette Police – 706-639-1540
- Lookout Mountain Police – 706-820-1051
- Rossville Police – 706-866-1228
- North Georgia Electric – 706-866-2231
- Electric Power Board (EPB) – 423-648-1372
- GA Power – 888-891-0938