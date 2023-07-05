On Wednesday, a court ruled in favor of Hamilton County Attorney Rhuebin Taylor, who was suing the County Mayor Weston Wamp.
In 2022, Mayor Wamp tried to fire Taylor after coming into office, saying the mayor appoints the county attorney. In November, Taylor filed suit against Wamp, saying his computer was illegally seized and that he has a contract through 2025 given by the previous commission.
Taylor was in court Wednesday to argue that his contract is valid until 2025, and that Wamp has no authority to remove him. When Wamp asked the commission to remove Taylor last year, the commission had unanimously rejected the plan.
Wamp's legal team had said Taylor's contract was invalid, and say the employee handbook refers to the position as an at-will employee.
Wamp was not in court on Wednesday.
"We believe that the court was correct in upholding the sanctity of contracts when it found the county attorney's contract valid," attorneys for Rhuebin Taylor told Local 3 News. "We hope that the parties will resolve themselves to work cohesively towards the best interests of this county."
In a statement, Wamp also responded to the ruling, and said:
“For decades, the county attorney has run a private legal firm out of his government office while being paid handsomely as a full-time county employee. After receiving legal opinions on our right to appoint and fire the county attorney from Dwight Tarwater, who has been confirmed as a justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court, and the state’s County Technical Assistance Service, we terminated Mr. Taylor. We’re disappointed by the court’s ruling and believe this high-profile case should have been handled outside Hamilton County by a judge who does not personally know the parties. We have not let this case get in the way of the important work of county government and will continue to work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for the people of Hamilton County.”