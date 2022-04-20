The Chattanooga Selfie Museum is offering you a chance to win a Birthday at the museum.
featured
Chance to win a birthday at the Chattanooga Selfie Museum
The museum says parties include pizza and cake for up to 10 people.
In order to enter - all you have to do is follow the Chattanooga Selfie Museum on Instagram, and send your email address to the company by Direct Message.
The Chattanooga Selfie Museum says drawings will be done LIVE on the last Friday of each month.
TO LEARN MORE | 3 In Your Town: Chattanooga Selfie Museum
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
A good Samaritan helped with a gas price mix-up
-
One body recovered in collapsed trench rescue operation in Spring City
-
His arrest outside a Chattanooga church went viral. Now he's suing the police for violating his freedom of speech.
-
Tennessee Lottery Player Has $20 Million Ticket
-
Chattanooga city official placed on leave following theft arrest
-
UPDATE: I-75 NB reopened after deadly crash
-
Investigators are looking into a Palmer resident who had pipe bombs in his home