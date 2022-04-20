Chance to win a birthday at the Chattanooga Selfie Museum

The Chattanooga Selfie Museum is offering you a chance to win a Birthday at the museum.

The museum says parties include pizza and cake for up to 10 people.
 
In order to enter - all you have to do is follow the Chattanooga Selfie Museum on Instagram, and send your email address to the company by Direct Message. 
 
The Chattanooga Selfie Museum says drawings will be done LIVE on the last Friday of each month. 
 
 
 

