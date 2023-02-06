The Cleveland High School Boys and Girls Wrestling teams are TSSAA State Dual Champions.
This title makes CHS the only school in history to win both the Boys' and Girls' TSSAA State Dual Championship in the same season.
"The expectation for Cleveland Wrestling is to win State Championships, and that doesn’t exclude the girl's program," explained CHS Girls Head Wrestling Coach Josh Bosken. "This past weekend was the beginning of something special and I am proud the girls got to experience what the boys have for the last 15 years."
The tournament took place at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin over the weekend.
"Hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. Our kids outwork everyone and they got rewarded for it this weekend," said CHS Boys Head Wrestling Coach Joey Knox. "Our coaching staff and community have worked very hard to give them this opportunity and it’s always nice to see someone get what they deserve."