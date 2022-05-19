Chambliss Center for Children to hold Lemonade Stand Challenge for Isaiah 117 House

Officials with Chambliss Center for Children have partnered with Isaiah 117 Houses in Tennessee to host a Lemonade Stand Challenge.
The goal is to raise money for the first Isaiah 117 House in Hamilton County.
The mission of the Isaiah 117 House is to change the way our state cares for children transitioning into the foster care system.
The 2,700 sq. ft. home will provide a place for children to stay while they wait to be placed into foster care. It will consist of two bedrooms, a visitation space for families, an outdoor play area, living room, dining room, and kitchen.
Rachel Carroll is the communications coordinator for Chambliss Center for Children, which helps kids enter the foster care system.
She said this event will help raise money for a comfortable place for children waiting to be placed into foster care.
"We will be asking people all over the county to set up lemonade stands to help bring awareness to the fact that the Isaiah 117 House is coming to Hamilton County," Carroll said.
She said they plan to have a groundbreaking ceremony on June 16.
The goal is to have the home complete by the end of the year.
The Lemonade Stand Challenge will be held on July 17. You can sign up for the event by visiting Chambliss Center for Children's website.
You can drop off your proceeds at the future site of the Isaiah 117 House, which is located at Chambliss Center for Children at 315 Gillespie Rd. in Chattanooga. Participants must deliver the proceeds to the Yellow House from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 21.
The winning group will be announced on Chambliss Center for Children's Facebook page on Friday, July 23 at Noon.