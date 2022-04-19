Officials with Chambliss Center for Children are preparing for National Foster Care Day on May 3.
Rachel Froug, communications coordinator for Chambliss Center for Children, said they are hoping to make this a city-wide awareness event.
She said they are asking people to wear blue on May 3 to spread awareness about our local foster parents, the department of children services, and children they serve.
You can post a picture of yourself, your company, and you pet wearing blue on Tuesday May 3. You can used the hashtag #ChattanoogaBlueOut to show your support.
If you are interested in fostering with Chambliss Center for Children, the next set of training classes with start June 7.
You can learn more about the services provided by visiting Chambliss Center for Children's website.