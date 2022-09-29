Chambliss Center for Children will host a free family-friendly event on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10AM - 4PM on its main campus, at 315 Gillespie Road, to celebrate their milestone anniversary.
Chambliss Center for Children invites community members to come together on their 17-acre campus for a fun celebration as a way to commemorate their 150th Anniversary of serving children and families in the Chattanooga area.
Attendees can expect many activities for all ages, including inflatables, pumpkin painting, food trucks, sky gazing, big wheel challenges, a petting zoo, historical tours throughout the buildings, and more!
The agency has partnered with local nonprofit Read20 to feature its Storyland Trail where local performing groups will bring favorite children’s books to life. Guests will also be entertained throughout the day with live stage performances made possible through an ArtsBuild Community Partnership.
“This agency has been able to serve children for 150 years due to the generous support of our community,” says Chambliss Center for Children President and CEO Katie Harbison. “The AnniversaPARTY celebration is a fun way for us to give back and to thank this amazing city. All of the children’s activities, events, and performances will be completely free, so we hope that families will come join us on this special day!”
This event is made possible through partnerships with Arts Build, Brewer Media, Read20, and Reagan Outdoor Advertising.
For more information about Chambliss Center for Children’s AnniversaPARTY, or if you are interested in volunteering, please visit ChamblissCenter.org/AnniversaPARTY