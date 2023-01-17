It's been two years since the Chambliss Center for Children kicked off their plans to build the first Isaiah 117 House in Hamilton County. As they celebrate Isaiah 117 Day Tuesday, they also celebrate the progress of the home.
More than four weeks ago, there was just a pile of dirt next to the Chambliss Center for Children, but today you will see that most of the outside of the home is built.
When a child is removed from their home it can be a traumatic experience.
Rachel Carroll, Communications Coordinator for the Chambliss Center for Children said normally children will go to a DCS office while they work to find a placement for the child. The wait could take hours or even days.
"You think fluorescents, cubicles and carpets that doesn't show stains. It is not the best welcoming, warmhearted environment for a child who has just undergone possibly the worst day of their lives," said Carroll.
To help make the transition less scary, the center has teamed up with Isaiah 117 House to provide a comforting place for children to stay while they wait to be placed in foster care.
"They can play with toys if they want, they can take a bath if they need it, they can make brownies, they can call for a pizza, they can be loved on by volunteers, trained volunteers while their case manager is able to make those calls and get them the necessary placement that they need."
Workers are still building the home, but once it's complete it will be an open floor plan with a case manager room for them to work inside the house while also keeping an eye on the children and volunteers.
"We have bedrooms for girls, bedrooms for boys, full bath, laundry room, a visitation space for birth parents on the side of the house," explained Carroll.
Carroll said her favorite part of the house is the supply room upstairs. She said it will be stocked with everything foster parents will need.
"So, that they can lovingly look after their child that's in their car and have cribs if they need it, they can have toiletries if they need it, every child will go home with new pajamas and a backpack."
Carroll said any child who goes into state custody in Hamilton County will be able to use the Isaiah 117 House. The center hopes to have the home completed by Spring of 2023.
They are still in need of volunteers and donors, but Carroll says the biggest need is for foster parents. To learn more about becoming a foster parent, volunteer or donor, click here.
To celebrate Isaiah 117 Day, they are reppin' their swag like sweatshirts. Carroll says any time you buy some of their Isaiah 117 House swag, the funds will go towards building the home. To take a look at all their merchandise, click here.