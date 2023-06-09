The Chambliss Center for Children and The Isaiah 117 House have both partnered to bring the first Isaiah 117 House to Hamilton County.
It provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children waiting for foster care placement. The president of The Chambliss Center says the concept started in Elizabethton in Carter County, Tennessee - and now it is spreading across the state.
President & CEO Katie Harbison says, "We are honored to be able to partner with the Isaiah 117 organization. They are amazing and really have a heart for children. And that's who we are as well."