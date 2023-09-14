If you're a frequent traveler through the Chattanooga Airport, an upcoming change will have a major affect on when you should arrive before your flight.
The Transportation Security Administration is relocating to its new, permanent location as part of the airport’s terminal expansion.
This means TSA agents will only be able to use a single line for screening passengers, which could mean longer-than-normal times.
The Chattanooga Airport says that passengers should arrive no later than 2 1/2 hours before their flight's scheduled departure to reduce the possibility of missing that flight.
