featured
CHA Housing Authority opens new housing voucher program wait list
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
The Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) is opening a new waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program through the use of an online lottery system.
The application period will open on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and will close the same day at 11:59 p.m.
Applications may be made by smart phone or any location that has Internet access by visiting the CHA’s website. The CHA will not accept paper applications.
CHA’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, commonly known as Section 8, provides eligible very low-income households (“Participants”) with opportunities to live in rental homes owned by private landlords.
Participants choose where they want to live, as long as the unit is approved by CHA through an inspection and determination that the rent is reasonable.
CHA pays a portion of the contracted rent in the form of a housing assistance payment to the landlord on behalf of the Participant.
The Participant pays 30% of the household’s monthly adjusted income or the monthly minimum rent requirement of $50, whichever is greater directly to the landlord.
For more details, click here.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Dalton woman wanting landlord to remove snakes from property after copperhead bites her daughter
-
UPDATE: Two McCallie students no longer enrolled over racially-charged video posted to social media
-
5 million bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled over bacteria risk
-
TN woman used PPP loan money for vacation & plastic surgery, sentenced to 6.5 years
-
Marion County teacher accused of assaulting a student
-
Former business manager of local church pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
-
Blood clot removed during pioneering procedure performed in Tennessee
-
Chattanooga man struggling to make ends meet after rent increase
-
Chattanooga police investigate early morning shooting on 14th Avenue
-
Suspect identified in alleged bomb threat at East Hamilton Middle School