The Chattanooga Fire Department and their Special Operations Division were notified Friday about nineteen 55-gallon drums had been dumped in a residential area and were leaking an unknown fluid.
The site, in the 1700 block of South Highland Park Avenue, had fluid leaking into two other adjacent nearby yards.
Both the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation were notified as was an environmental cleanup company.
nearby residents were also notified of the leak.
CFD says that the spill was confined and secured and there was no threat to the surrounding neighborhood, but did not elaborate on the chemical content of the spill.
Members of the CFD's Special Operations Division were on the scene assisting with the cleanup effort for more than twelve hours to make sure all procedures were followed. Other city departments, including CPD and Public Works, were also involved.
The investigation is ongoing by the Chattanooga Police Department.