All are invited to join the Chattanooga Fire Department on Sunday for the 2022 Chattanooga 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at AT&T Field.
Firefighters and members of the community will gather for a stair climb and walk in honor of the 343 firefighters killed in 9/11.
The Chattanooga 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is this Sunday (9/11/22) at AT&T Field. The opening ceremony will start at 8:30 AM. It’s a way for firefighters and members of the community to honor the 343 firefighters lost on 9/11. This event is spearheaded by Chattanooga firefighters pic.twitter.com/4DWwszXId1— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) September 8, 2022
Participants can climb 110 floors, walk 3.4 miles, or encourage those taking part.
Registration will be from 7 to 8 am Sunday morning and the opening ceremony will begin at 8:30 am.
Addition sign up information can be found here.