Chattanooga Fire Department

All are invited to join the Chattanooga Fire Department on Sunday for the 2022 Chattanooga 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at AT&T Field.

Firefighters and members of the community will gather for a stair climb and walk in honor of the 343 firefighters killed in 9/11. 

Participants can climb 110 floors, walk 3.4 miles, or encourage those taking part. 

Registration will be from 7 to 8 am Sunday morning and the opening ceremony will begin at 8:30 am. 

Addition sign up information can be found here