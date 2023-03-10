The Chattanooga Fire Department discovered a sizeable residential fire on Parkway Drive, with heavy smoke & flames reportedly showing upon arrival.
The fire was reported to be on all three floors of the structure.
One man was injured jumping out of a window to escape the fire, and a CFD reports that a woman and baby also got out of the home.
Additional fire companies were brought to the scene to assist.
