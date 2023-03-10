CFD Parkway Dr. fire

The Chattanooga Fire Department discovered a sizeable residential fire on Parkway Drive, with heavy smoke & flames reportedly showing upon arrival.

The fire was reported to be on all three floors of the structure.

One man was injured jumping out of a window to escape the fire, and a CFD reports that a woman and baby also got out of the home.

Additional fire companies were brought to the scene to assist.

