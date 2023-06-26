Chattanooga firefighters fought a boat fire Sunday night behind Baylor School.
At approximately 8 PM on June 25, Quint 17, Fireboat 10, Battalion 3 (Red Shift), and CFD Special Operations responded after a malfunction with the boat’s carburetor caused a fire.
Three people got off the burning boat, and one was left with minor injuries.
Quint 17 arrived on the scene and provided an accurate location while checking on everyone from the boat.
You can see Fireboat 10 fight the fire from the water here, as Special Ops oversaw the cleanup.
Battalion Chief Carlos Hampton captured photos from the scene, along with Tyler Thornbury, who was nearby on his boat, saying, “That boat squad got on scene and got to work. Absolutely a blessing to live in a city knowing our first responders will be there quick, fast, and in a hurry. Well done.”