The Chattanooga Fire Department and Erlanger Health System are coming together to spotlight National Burn Awareness Week (February 6-12, 2022).
This year’s campaign theme is “Burning Issues in the Kitchen!”
Nearly half (47%) of all home fires are caused by cooking.
Burn prevention efforts can be combined with fire prevention efforts to reduce cooking-related burns.
Here are some safety tips:
• Never leave the stove unattended!
• Stay alert! The best time to cook is when you are wide awake, not drowsy.
• Prevent splatter burns! Use a pan lid to prevent splatter burns.
• Dress appropriately when cooking. Wear short or close-fitting sleeves.
• Keep your stovetop clean. Always wipe clean the stove, oven, and exhaust fan to prevent grease buildup.
• Keep children safe in the kitchen. Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
• Monitor your appliances. After cooking, check the kitchen to make sure all burners and other appliances are turned off.
Burn injuries continue to be one of the leading causes of accidental death and injury in our nation. Tragically, children, the elderly, and the disabled are especially vulnerable to burn injuries.
The primary causes of injury include fire-flame, scalds, contact with hot objects, electrical and chemicals. Most of the injuries occur in the home.