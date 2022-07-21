The Chattanooga Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue rescued two people caught in dangerous weather conditions Thursday morning as storms rolled through our area.
Crews say a mother and daughter wanted to see the sunrise in their kayaks, but their kayaks were overturned as rain, thunder and lightning moved in and raged around them.
Due to the severe weather, they were unable to paddle and maintain control of the kayaks.
CFD and Dallas Bay responded quickly - allowing firefighters to get them out of water.
Both kayakers were rescued and their kayaks recovered.
Once they were secure on the Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue boat, CFD Fireboat 6 was able to recover the second kayak about 600 yards away from their present location.
Dallas Bay took the mother and daughter back to the beach where they had launched their kayaks. They were found and recovered near Wolftever Creek near Highway 58 just after 7 a.m.
First responders want to remind the public to always check the weather before going out on the water to assure that you are not putting yourself, your loved ones and first responders in harm’s way. Videos from Captain Chris Blazek.