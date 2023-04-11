CFC adds home game on June 10 to honor #10 Juan Hernandez

The Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) has announced its first ever testimonial match in club history, set to honor Juan Hernandez who announced his retirement from playing earlier this year. Hernandez played an impressive 126 matches in 8 seasons for CFC, making him the all-time assist leader for the team. This special game will take place on June 10th and will be the only time the #10 is worn in a CFC Men's team game this year.
Hernandez, who has a special connection to the game, commented, "I love the game already by itself. You can play the game anywhere. I just never felt the same way as playing here. It felt different. It felt personal. It felt special."
The Pumas FC from Paducah, Kentucky have been selected as the opponent for this testimonial match, a team Hernandez coached for from 2014-2016. Pumas FC is a UPSL side, competing in the fourth tier of American soccer as an amateur team. Gerardo Chile, Director of Coaching for Pumas FC, expressed his admiration for Hernandez, saying, "Juan is a phenomenal soccer player and an even better human being. He impacted so many kids and parents' lives in the time that he lived in Paducah."
The Pumas FC Premier team is entering their third season in the UPSL, made up of mainly local talent, collegiate players, and former Pumas Academy players. "We feel honored to play against a professional side and play at Finley Stadium to honor Juan," added Chile.
Hernandez expressed his gratitude for the support of the fans, saying, "I'm extremely thankful for the unconditional support. The fans have always been there for me. For me that has always been really special."
This game is included at no additional charge for 2023 Season Ticket holders. Season tickets and Individual game tickets are on sale now at ChattanoogaFC.com/tickets.