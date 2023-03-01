A Hamilton County student was arrested on Wednesday morning over a social media involving a gun.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the School Resource Deputy at Central High School was told that a student may have a gun on campus.
The HCSO says the deputy along with school administrators found the student and conducted a search but did not find a weapon.
The HCSO says the student was arrested because of the social media post containing a theft.
The student is charged with Threat of Mass Violence on School Property.