The Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics has opened the doors to their new state of the art surgery center. Patients will now walk out on the same day of their procedure.
Dr. William Timothy Ballard says “Providing outpatient services for people to come in and have what used to be considered just hospital procedures in our surgery center and go home the same day.”
Dr. Ballard says there is a strong trend towards outpatient surgeries not just in orthopaedics, but in all of medicine across the country.
Becky Farmer, Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics says “All of our patients will go home the same day. All of our patients will go home by the end of the day including total joint replacement and spine surgery.”
Several other procedures will be available at the nearly 38 thousand square foot facility.
Dr. William Timothy Ballard says “We’ll be doing outpatient pain procedures which includes injections and pain management. Surgical procedures ranging in everything from shoulder and hand reconstruction, upper extremities. Work for foot and ankle work. Total joint replacement and the only place in the country to offer outpatient mobile disc replacement.”
The Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics says their new surgery center will not only serve patients in Chattanooga, but Cleveland and North Georgia as well.