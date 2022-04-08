Chattanooga's new police chief was sworn in Friday with hundreds of her former fellow officers, family, and friends looking on. Celeste Murphy made the move after more than 25 years with the Atlanta Police Department.
Although invite only, the Tivoli Theater had a few hundred people including Mayor Tim Kelly, council members, commissioners, state representatives, and law enforcement including the Atlanta Police Chief.
Chief Murphy's friends and colleagues described her as kind, respectable, honest, and trustworthy.
Chief Murphy said she's worked her entire career to get to this moment.
"I told Mayor Kelly I was a winner and I meant that. We will have many successes but even if we fall short on a few goals, we'll keep at it. Challenge builds strength, it makes you humble," Chief Murphy said.
She said she represents equality, integrity, and will find solutions to ensure our community stays safe.
Sheriff Melody Maddox from Dekalb County said Chief Murphy deserves this position.
"Chief Murphy didn't come to seek the title or to make history, but she has a heart and passion for young people and this historical moment says to that little girl who dared to dream being what ever she wanted to be, it is possible," Sheriff Maddox said.